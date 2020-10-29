DPS investigating crash between Bryan ISD bus and 18-Wheeler in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on westbound State Highway 21 and Megan Drive east of Kurten, Thursday morning.

According to DPS, around 6:30 a.m. a Bryan ISD school bus was stopped with lights on to pick up a student, when an 18- wheeler struck the bus from behind. The 18-wheeler also hit an SUV which had stopped next to the school bus.

The 13-year old female student was taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with minor injuries. The female driver of the SUV received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by family members.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not sustain any injuries and received citations from DPS.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.