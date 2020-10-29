Advertisement

DPS investigating crash between Bryan ISD bus and 18-Wheeler in Brazos County

The 18-wheeler also hit an SUV which had stopped next to the school bus
A Bryan ISD bus and an 18-wheeler crashed early Thursday morning
A Bryan ISD bus and an 18-wheeler crashed early Thursday morning(KBTX)
By Tre Jones
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on westbound State Highway 21 and Megan Drive east of Kurten, Thursday morning.

According to DPS, around 6:30 a.m. a Bryan ISD school bus was stopped with lights on to pick up a student, when an 18- wheeler struck the bus from behind. The 18-wheeler also hit an SUV which had stopped next to the school bus.

The 13-year old female student was taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with minor injuries. The female driver of the SUV received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by family members.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not sustain any injuries and received citations from DPS.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 30

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Health District seeing challenges with contact tracing for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 10/29

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Hearne police arrest suspect in Sunday drive-by shooting on three charges of deadly conduct

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Surprise! Bride's dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local woman starts "Be Kind" campaign in response to recent thefts of political yard signs

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 29, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 29, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Surprise! Bride’s dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Newlyweds receive the wedding gift they always wanted

News

BOO-tiful Halloween weather, Brazos Valley

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Brazos Valley Halloween Forecast

News

Brazos County Health District seeing challenges with contact tracing for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The Health District needs better responses from people they are calling as they track COVID-19 in our area.