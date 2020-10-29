Drought returns to portions of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When all is tallied and collected in terms of rainfall this month, we look to just miss the mark for a “Top 10” driest October. Though this may not go down in that particular record book, the water bill will be one to remember across the Brazos Valley for this month.

Finally, after a generous helping of rain in September, we are starting to see October’s work being done on the drought monitor. What has been a return to the “Abnormally Dry” category for the past couple weeks, A few areas in the Central Brazos Valley have returned to “Moderate Drought” with the most recent update.

A couple things to note: This does not include the recent rain from this week, but this week’s rain, although prolonged, did not fill our rain gauges much. For that reason, we expect to see a similar, if not expanded view of the drought in next week’s update. Other than a quick rain chance late in the first week of November, we will likely begin next month the way we have been for much of this month - dry.

Nearly all of Brazos County is now considered “Abnormally Dry” with the moderate drought having expanded into Grimes, Walker, Madison, and a small part of eastern Brazos counties. We’ve also seen a small expansion of moderate drought closer to Central Texas, in Milam and Lee counties.

Across Texas, drought continues to expand across far western portions of the state, though rain and even snowfall may help to dampen that expansion a little with the next update.

