Elevate your hot chocolate with a hot cocoa bomb

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Have you heard of the viral trend this fall? Hot Cocoa Bombs, which are hollow rich chocolate globes filled with hot chocolate powder and marshmallows, have taken the internet by storm. Once these sweet treats are combined with a hot beverage, they “blossom," melt and release flavors into your beverage.

Local business, PattyCakesBCS is making these chocolate orbs, but is creating them with various flavors and treats inside.

Patty Ashcraft Adams decided to bring these treats to the BCS area after she was inspired to make them after seeing them online.

“I have a background in cake pops and chocolate dipped desserts, and I love all of those kinds of things, so when I saw these I decided our community absolutely needed them and I wanted to bring them here,” said Adams.

Adams is creating hot cocoa bombs in four flavors.

Classic: chocolate shell with cocoa mix and marshmallows.

Unicorn: white chocolate shell with french vanilla mix and fruit marshmallows.

Mint: mint chocolate shell with mint chocolate mix and marshmallows.

Strawberry: white chocolate shell with strawberry mix and marshmallows.

According to Adams, as we near the holidays, she will release some more seasonal type flavors.

Exciting News!! We are sharing something fun and new for the fall season. Please welcome our new introductory flavors... Posted by PattyCakes on Sunday, October 18, 2020

To purchase Hot Cocoa Bombs from PattyCakesBCS, Adams is currently selling them for $4.50 per bomb or $15 for a package of 4 bombs. If you would like to place an order, you can order directly through the PattyCakesBCS facebook page or email pattycakesbcs@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.