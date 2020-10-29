Advertisement

Elevate your hot chocolate with a hot cocoa bomb

A viral trend will change the way you drink hot chocolate!
Enjoy Hot Cocoa Bombs with PattyCakesBCS
Enjoy Hot Cocoa Bombs with PattyCakesBCS(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Have you heard of the viral trend this fall? Hot Cocoa Bombs, which are hollow rich chocolate globes filled with hot chocolate powder and marshmallows, have taken the internet by storm. Once these sweet treats are combined with a hot beverage, they “blossom," melt and release flavors into your beverage.

Local business, PattyCakesBCS is making these chocolate orbs, but is creating them with various flavors and treats inside.

Patty Ashcraft Adams decided to bring these treats to the BCS area after she was inspired to make them after seeing them online.

“I have a background in cake pops and chocolate dipped desserts, and I love all of those kinds of things, so when I saw these I decided our community absolutely needed them and I wanted to bring them here,” said Adams.

Adams is creating hot cocoa bombs in four flavors.

  • Classic: chocolate shell with cocoa mix and marshmallows.
  • Unicorn: white chocolate shell with french vanilla mix and fruit marshmallows.
  • Mint: mint chocolate shell with mint chocolate mix and marshmallows.
  • Strawberry: white chocolate shell with strawberry mix and marshmallows.

According to Adams, as we near the holidays, she will release some more seasonal type flavors.

Exciting News!! We are sharing something fun and new for the fall season. Please welcome our new introductory flavors...

Posted by PattyCakes on Sunday, October 18, 2020

To purchase Hot Cocoa Bombs from PattyCakesBCS, Adams is currently selling them for $4.50 per bomb or $15 for a package of 4 bombs. If you would like to place an order, you can order directly through the PattyCakesBCS facebook page or email pattycakesbcs@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 30

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Health District seeing challenges with contact tracing for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 10/29

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Hearne police arrest suspect in Sunday drive-by shooting on three charges of deadly conduct

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Surprise! Bride's dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local woman starts "Be Kind" campaign in response to recent thefts of political yard signs

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 29, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 29, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Surprise! Bride’s dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Newlyweds receive the wedding gift they always wanted

News

BOO-tiful Halloween weather, Brazos Valley

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Brazos Valley Halloween Forecast

News

Brazos County Health District seeing challenges with contact tracing for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The Health District needs better responses from people they are calling as they track COVID-19 in our area.