Exclusive body cam footage shows Bryan police, firefighters saving man from burning home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fire caused significant damage to a home in Bryan on West 16th Street just after 5:00 a.m. Monday.

As the call came over the radio for a structure fire, Bryan Police Officer Marshal Field says he ran to his vehicle, threw on his lights and sirens, and headed straight to the house. Once Field arrived, he says he could hear someone yelling from the house that they were stuck.

“I went running up and you could see flames coming out from the front of the house facing 16th Street. You could hear a guy yelling, so I started running up to the side of the house and he was standing there stuck in jail doors,” said Field.

In body camera footage released to KBTX, you can see the smoke turn nearly black as Officer Field begins coaching the man who is stuck in the home to get down on the ground and stay calm.

“I quickly realized that I was not going to be able to reach this metal door without some sort of tools, and then just keep him as calm as you can because obviously the fire’s going to take oxygen out to try to keep him calm,” said Field.

Bryan Fire arrived and began working on the door. Officer Field says the resident told him the key was too far away near the flames and he could not get out.

Neighbors nearby say they too could hear someone screaming and banging on metal trying to get out of the house.

Firefighters were able to free the man and drag him out of the home as it continued to burn. Officer Field says they are lucky they worked quickly and that he was able to coach the man to stay down and stay calm the entire time.

“It’s always good to try and take training moments away from everything. I probably should have asked more questions while he was still there, like if there’s anybody else in the house or where they were, things like that, in case he does lose consciousness. But it’s always good to have a happy ending,” said Field.

Bryan Fire says the cause of the fire was a faulty electrical power strip. There was one resident in the home who was not injured and that person is receiving help from the local American Red Cross.

Bryan Fire also adds that there were no working smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.