Fall-tastic!

Thursday proved to be a blustery one with wind gusts as high as 25-35mph across the Brazos Valley. The big weather system that has caused the cold, wind, and rain this week is putting Texas in the rearview -- meaning our weather is about to be stellar as we close out the week and month of October. Clearing skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall to the upper 30s and low 40s by sunrise Friday. Afternoon highs are ~10° below average for the 30th day of October, but you likely will not find many complaints about highs in the mid and upper 60s! Crisp 40° mornings turn into low / mid 70° afternoons for the Halloween weekend. High clouds paint the sky as they stream by from the west. No concerns for the trick-or-treaters -- temperatures are expected in the low 60s shortly after sunset Saturday.

Sunday brings us the start of November and another weak cold front. Afternoon highs dive from the mid-70s to the mid-60s between Sunday and Monday. Sunshine and comfortable fall feels are with us for Election Day Tuesday. Temperatures start on a warming trend by mid-week but nothing overly extreme. Still, lows in the upper 50s / low 60s by Thursday are followed by highs returning to the 80s next weekend. That could yield some rain around here before the next cold fronts start rolling sometime early-to-mid November.

Thursday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 43. Wind: N 5-15 mph, gusts to 20mph before midnight.

Friday: Sunny. High: 67. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 43. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Scattered high clouds. High: 72. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

