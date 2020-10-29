Fatality accident reported on FM 2154 near Millican

MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal collision involving a bicycle, KBTX has confirmed.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on FM 2154 west of Millican between Day Road and FM 159.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed one person is deceased.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing and the roadway is currently open to traffic going in both directions.

