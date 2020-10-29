Grimes County elections officials clarify voting process to ensure ballots are properly cast

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Elections Administrator clarified how their voting process works to ensure voters are completing the entire process and their ballots are officially cast.

Elections Administrator Lucy Ybarra said the final part of the process could be tripping some voters up. She says after voters have made all their selections on the touch screen of the voting machine, it will print a record of all their choices. Then, voters must take that slip of paper to another machine to have it scanned before the ballot is officially cast.

“They go right to a scanner, which is usually located either right in the center of the voting precinct or toward the exit, and it will have a staff member standing there," Ybarra said. "They scan their voter record in, and at that point, we always tell them, ‘Hey did you hear a ding? Did you see the waving flag?’ That means they cast their record.”

It is important to note the clarification comes after a few voters in the county expressed some confusion about whether their ballot was officially cast, and not because of any widespread issues.

Ybarra says any voter in Grimes County who thinks they did not have their paper record scanned to officially cast their ballot can contact the county Elections Office and get the problem sorted out.

“There is always a process to get a voter’s record recorded,” Ybarra said. “You can call and we’ll be able to run through that process and know whether or not it did count. We have ways to track the number of people who check-in versus the number of ballots that are cast."

Ybarra also says she can ensure voters that the county’s voting equipment is sound.

More than 6,000 of the county’s 18,000 registered voters have already cast their ballots during the early voting period, according to Ybarra. She says the county has already surpassed the total number of Grimes residents who voted in the 2016 general election.

To watch a video that walks voters through how to use Grimes County’s voting machines, click here.

