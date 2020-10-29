Advertisement

Halloween brings spooky Blue Moon

Rare full moon on Halloween night
Not only is it the second full moon within the month, but it also falls on Halloween making this a rare, festive sight in the night sky.
By Erika Paige
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It won’t just be pumpkins glowing orange on Halloween night. A full moon is set to rise in the night sky taking on a brilliant orange hue as it does. This is the second full moon in the month of October. The first full moon that occurred in October was the Harvest Moon on the 1st.

When two full moons fall within a month’s time it is known as a “Blue Moon”. Blue Moons occur on average every two to three years with the last Blue Moon occurring on March 31, 2018. The next Blue Moon will occur on August 22, 2021.

What’s more rare is having a second full moon occurring on Halloween. On average, Halloween Blue Moons occur every 19 years, though there are a few exceptions. The last Halloween Blue Moon was back in 2001. The October 31st full moon will occur at 9:49AM this year but will not rise in our evening sky until 6:58PM.

If stepping out to view this rare event, the only thing you’ll be contending with is a few high clouds drifting through the Brazos Valley Halloween night. Otherwise, viewing should be great! Enjoy the spooky orange glow as the moon rises above the horizon early in the evening, because the next Halloween Blue Moon won’t occur until 2039.

