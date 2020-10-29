Advertisement

Men’s Swimming & Diving Faces Texas in Top-10 Match Up

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRAYN- COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team heads back to Austin to take on in-state rival, and top-ranked Texas. The team will return to action after two weeks off, following their last visit to the capital. The dual meet is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. with diving starting at 3:15 p.m. on October 30 at Jamail Texas Swim Center. The meet will not be open to the public. 

This is the second match-up this season with the Longhorns, after a non-scored meet earlier this month. Junior Shaine Casas broke two school records and notched an A-cut time in all four events he competed in at the First Chance Invite. Casas added a pair of top finishes on the final day, demolishing his own school record in the 200 Back and also earning a first-place finish in the 200 IM. 

Sophomore Andres Puente earned his first win of the season in the 200 Breast, while senior Mark Theall added a second-place finish in the 100 Free. 

Diving will return to action for the first time this season. The Aggies return SEC Men’s Diver of the Year, Kurtis Mathews for his final season in Aggieland. The Sydney, Australia native became the first Aggie to sweep the springboard events at the SEC Championships a season ago.

