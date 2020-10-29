Advertisement

Mississippi family recounts shooting that took the life of 6-year-old boy

By Therese Apel
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROXIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Franklin County on Tuesday night.

“They went by and shot into a house,” said Sheriff Tom Tindle. “And there was a 6-year-old child that was hit and died at the hospital.”

Robert London, 6, had a bright smile and lived on Whiteapple Street in Franklin County – a road where several family members live. His family and friends affectionately called him Peanut or Peanuckle, and he was said to be playful and happy.

October 27 was like any Tuesday night: Robert and some other relatives had gone down the street to his grandmother’s house to watch TV.

Everything changed when the shooting started. Kathy Rogers, who helped raise Robert, was hit in the backside by a bullet, but she didn’t realize it right away.

“And when I heard it, it just say B-B-B-B-boom and about that time I got down, and when I got my lower part down and when I got down with the rest of it, it hit me. I didn’t really know I was shot until afterward, I felt back there and I seen the blood,” said Rogers.

But she was immediately distracted from her own blood when she saw Robert.

“He was sitting over there under the table with a bullet wound to his head, and I was trying to stop him from bleeding, there was so much blood,” she said.

Kathy Rogers' outer wounds will heal. But the pain felt by Robert’s family and the law enforcement fighting to bring him justice could last a while.

“That was my heart, that was my heart, that was my heart,” Rogers said emotionally. “I love him to death. I’d do anything to bring justice to that 6-year-old who had to leave out this world.”

Tindall said the loss of a child is always a tough one for police officers. Robert is the first child shot in his county since he became sheriff in January. The goal is to focus on finding justice, he said.

“We’re handling it the best we can,” he said. “We’ve got witnesses and we’ve been talking to people all day and we hope to get it solved soon.”

Tindall says there are multiple car descriptions that have been offered up, but that he’s confident his investigators are on the right track. Rogers said she and the family are hoping the tragedy can end in justice.

“He was an innocent child, they just came by shooting houses, not knowing who’s up in there, and killed that little innocent baby.”

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Turkish health minister: 4 dead, 120 injured in earthquake

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Turkey’s emergency authority says a 6.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken the western province of Izmir.

National

Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 30

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

National

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church

National Politics

Biden marks Iowa rise from caucus collapse to fall contender; Trump returns to Mich., Wis.

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race.

Latest News

National

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.4% in September

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The economy would weaken if consumers, who drive roughly two-thirds of economic activity, start cutting back on spending now that confirmed coronavirus cases are accelerating.

National Politics

Millions turn out to vote early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

Travis Roy, Boston University hockey player paralyzed in first game, dies at 45

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
From his wheelchair, he gave as many as 40 motivational speeches a year. The message he shared: Do the best with what you have and don’t dwell on your misfortune.

National

Researchers find more than 600 unmarked graves on Clemson’s campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
It’s widely believed that the graves belong to enslaved people.

National

Qatar: Officials behind forced examinations of women referred to prosecutors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL
Qatar said Friday it referred officials at its international airport to prosecutors for possible charges after women abroad Qatar Airways flights faced forced vaginal examinations after workers found an abandoned baby.

National

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.