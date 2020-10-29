Patchy Morning Frost Possible, Blustery Thursday ahead

Can’t rule out a touch of frost on the windshields for the early morning drive, but either way, bundle up! We wake up with wind chills in the 30s area-wide. As a low pressure system moves east across the state today, gusts up to 40mph will be a possibility through the early afternoon. Go ahead and strap down the lawn furniture and be ready to retrieve the trash can from your neighbors driveway this afternoon, but damaging winds are not expected. Some “wrap-around” cloud cover could give us some filtered sun for a solid portion of the day, and may not have us warming quite as much as we’d want (about 60).

Wind will calm again headed into tonight. That will allow us to once again dip down into the low 40s and maybe a few isolated spots in the upper 30s come sunrise Friday. Speaking of - what a GORGEOUS weekend we have on the way! Highs in the mid 60s Friday, but if that’s not quite warm enough for you, a layer-y day is coming for Saturday and Sunday, with a nice, crisp chill in the morning and a beautiful afternoon in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 59. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, gusting 30+ mph.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 43. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny. High: 66. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 43. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

