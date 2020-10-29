Advertisement

Patchy Morning Frost Possible, Blustery Thursday ahead

By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Can’t rule out a touch of frost on the windshields for the early morning drive, but either way, bundle up! We wake up with wind chills in the 30s area-wide. As a low pressure system moves east across the state today, gusts up to 40mph will be a possibility through the early afternoon. Go ahead and strap down the lawn furniture and be ready to retrieve the trash can from your neighbors driveway this afternoon, but damaging winds are not expected. Some “wrap-around” cloud cover could give us some filtered sun for a solid portion of the day, and may not have us warming quite as much as we’d want (about 60).

Wind will calm again headed into tonight. That will allow us to once again dip down into the low 40s and maybe a few isolated spots in the upper 30s come sunrise Friday. Speaking of - what a GORGEOUS weekend we have on the way! Highs in the mid 60s Friday, but if that’s not quite warm enough for you, a layer-y day is coming for Saturday and Sunday, with a nice, crisp chill in the morning and a beautiful afternoon in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 59. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, gusting 30+ mph.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 43. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny. High: 66. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 43. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Wonderful fall weekend on the way!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Fall-tastic!

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Patchy Morning Frost Possible, Blustery Thursday ahead

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Rainy, chilly, and windy start to Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday’s start won’t be the most pleasant...

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

COLD start, and perhaps finish, to Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Cold air seeps into the Brazos Valley

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Temperatures plunge again Monday

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Heat up ahead of our next cold front

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

CHILLY air is back in the Brazos Valley

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.