Police apprehend suspect after stabbing, short search near Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have a suspect in custody after a stabbing near Downtown Bryan.

The 911 call came in at 8:09 a.m. After a short search, police reported the apprehension of the suspect, Ray Lee Wallace, 25, at 8:53 a.m.

BPD reports that this was an isolated domestic incident with no threat to the public. Police say the victim was stabbed and was sent to CHI St. Joseph Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bryan police say both the victim and the suspect are male. No other details are available at this time.

