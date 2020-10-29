Advertisement

Pope ends public audiences, eyes Christmas as virus surges

Pope Francis shares a word with Monsignor Luis Maria Rodrigo Ewart as he arrives in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican for his weekly general audience, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. A Vatican official who is a key member of Francis' COVID-19 response commission, the Rev. Augusto Zampini, acknowledged Tuesday that at age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected. Zampini said he hoped Francis would don a mask at least when he greeted people during the general audience. "We are working on that," he said. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis shares a word with Monsignor Luis Maria Rodrigo Ewart as he arrives in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican for his weekly general audience, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. A Vatican official who is a key member of Francis' COVID-19 response commission, the Rev. Augusto Zampini, acknowledged Tuesday that at age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected. Zampini said he hoped Francis would don a mask at least when he greeted people during the general audience. "We are working on that," he said. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is halting his public general audiences and will limit participation at Christmas and other upcoming Masses amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Italy and the Vatican, officials said Thursday.

Starting next week, Francis will resume livestreaming his weekly catechism lessons from his library in the Apostolic Palace, as he did during the Vatican’s COVID-19 lockdown during the spring and summer, the Vatican said.

In addition, Francis' liturgical events over the next few weeks and months — including Christmas — will be attended by only limited numbers of faithful, the Vatican said, though it noted plans could change as the health situation evolves.

Ambassadors to the Vatican were informed recently that Christmas would be essentially a virtual affair for the diplomatic corps this year.

The shift indicated that the Vatican is moving back into partial lockdown mode along with the rest of Italy as Europe experiences surging COVID-19 infections that are putting pressure on already overburdened health care systems.

The Vatican City State has not been spared, with 13 Swiss Guards testing positive this month. All told, the Holy See’s official caseload stands at 27, according to the Johns Hopkins University running tally.

After Italy largely tamed the virus with a strict lockdown over the spring and summer, Francis resumed his Wednesday general audiences on Sept. 2 in a Vatican courtyard with limited numbers of faithful participating.

They were told to wear facemasks, and had to reserve tickets online and provide contact information. In announcing the return to livestreamed audiences, the Vatican reported Thursday that someone who attended the Oct. 21 audience tested positive.

In recent weeks, as infections began to rise, Francis refrained from greeting well-wishers at the audiences to prevent people from crowding around him. But he still refused to wear a protective facemask when greeting bishops at the end of the encounters, and Vatican protocol officials didn’t force the clergymen to keep theirs on when they chatted with the pontiff one-on-one.

Francis' decision to eschew the mask drew criticism on social media and concern from within the Vatican. At age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected.

While Francis' lung condition could explain his reluctance to wear a mask, there has been no comment from the Vatican about why protocol officials allowed other people to get close to him without donning face protection.

___

Follow AP’s coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Turkish health minister: 4 dead, 120 injured in earthquake

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Turkey’s emergency authority says a 6.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken the western province of Izmir.

National

Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 30

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

National

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church

National Politics

Biden marks Iowa rise from caucus collapse to fall contender; Trump returns to Mich., Wis.

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race.

Latest News

National

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.4% in September

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The economy would weaken if consumers, who drive roughly two-thirds of economic activity, start cutting back on spending now that confirmed coronavirus cases are accelerating.

National Politics

Millions turn out to vote early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

Travis Roy, Boston University hockey player paralyzed in first game, dies at 45

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
From his wheelchair, he gave as many as 40 motivational speeches a year. The message he shared: Do the best with what you have and don’t dwell on your misfortune.

National

Researchers find more than 600 unmarked graves on Clemson’s campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
It’s widely believed that the graves belong to enslaved people.

National

Qatar: Officials behind forced examinations of women referred to prosecutors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL
Qatar said Friday it referred officials at its international airport to prosecutors for possible charges after women abroad Qatar Airways flights faced forced vaginal examinations after workers found an abandoned baby.

National

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.