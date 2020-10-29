Rudder High School students talk meaning behind “Red Ribbon Week”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week local school districts are participating in the national Red Ribbon week campaign in an effort to help kids stay drug-free.

Districts like Bryan ISD get students engaged by hosting a spirit week. Each day dressing up in things like tie-dye and favorite sports teams.

While it’s all fun and games, students are educated on how to live a drug-free life.

Rudder Senior Grace Crouch says the “be happy, be free, be brave” slogan will stick with her forever and she hopes it will help other students too.

“If you get offered something, being brave to say no and being free to be your own person you don' have to follow what your friends are doing," said Crouch. “If you surround yourself with the right group you won’t have to worry about that but finding the right group there will be times where you get offered it. Making those choices and making the right choice can lead to that happiness."

