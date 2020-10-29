Advertisement

Rudder High School students talk meaning behind “Red Ribbon Week”

The national campaign runs from Oct. 23 to 31.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week local school districts are participating in the national Red Ribbon week campaign in an effort to help kids stay drug-free.

Districts like Bryan ISD get students engaged by hosting a spirit week. Each day dressing up in things like tie-dye and favorite sports teams.

While it’s all fun and games, students are educated on how to live a drug-free life.

Rudder Senior Grace Crouch says the “be happy, be free, be brave” slogan will stick with her forever and she hopes it will help other students too.

“If you get offered something, being brave to say no and being free to be your own person you don' have to follow what your friends are doing," said Crouch. “If you surround yourself with the right group you won’t have to worry about that but finding the right group there will be times where you get offered it. Making those choices and making the right choice can lead to that happiness."

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 30

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Local

Hearne police arrest drive-by shooting suspect on three charges of deadly conduct

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Officers say they believe 18-year-old Pedro Tristan of Bryan was involved in three drive-by shootings that occurred in Hearne over the past week.

News

Brazos County Health District seeing challenges with contact tracing for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 10/29

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Hearne police arrest suspect in Sunday drive-by shooting on three charges of deadly conduct

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Surprise! Bride's dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Local woman starts "Be Kind" campaign in response to recent thefts of political yard signs

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 29, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 29, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Surprise! Bride’s dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Newlyweds receive the wedding gift they always wanted

News

BOO-tiful Halloween weather, Brazos Valley

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Brazos Valley Halloween Forecast