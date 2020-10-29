Advertisement

Rudder on the road this week to face Lake Creek

By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will try to do something this week they have not had to do all season, bounce back from a loss. Rudder lost to Huntsville last week 36-17 in their district opener.

This week the Rangers will face Montgomery Lake Creek Friday night in a District 10-5A Division II game. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm at Montgomery ISD Stadium.

Getting back on a winning track will be a challenge for the Rangers as they face a 4-1 Lake Creek team that beat Lamar Fulshear 39-7 last week in their district opener. Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said, “We have probably one of the best districts in the state. They are a little different than Huntsville as far as size and stuff up front but they have a quick team.” Ezar added, “They are very athletic. They’re smart and do a lot of the right things so it’s going to be a good game.”

Rudder beat Lake Creek last season 35-28 at Merrill Green Stadium.

