Texas Republicans bring the “Get Out the Vote” bus tour to the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The countdown to Election Day is on. We’re just six days away and the Republican Party is hitting the road to urge Texans to get out and vote.

The “Get Out the Vote” tour bus made a stop at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station on Wednesday. The tour was led by Senator John Cornyn and featured former Texas Governor and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, candidate for U.S. House Texas District 17 Pete Sessions, Rep. John Raney, Texas House of Representatives District 14, and Congressman Bill Flores. They’re hoping to get people out to vote while supporting the Republican ticket.

These Republicans say the surge of early voters is amazing but more has to be done.

“Part of your work’s done if you voted but you need to be taking people to the polls. You need to work like you never worked before,” said Perry.

Perry said the livelihoods of Texans are at stake this election.

“If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris tell you they’re going to shut down the oil and gas business, believe them,” said Perry.

To find out more on early voting procedures and candidates check out our Your Vote Counts 2020: General Election voting guide.

Early voting continues through Oct. 30 and Election Day is Nov. 3.

