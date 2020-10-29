Advertisement

The science behind a windy day

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery breaks down the meteorology behind wind.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday brought gusty winds to the Brazos Valley that had many reaching for the hair tie! As the wind blows in from different directions throughout the year, it can bring in different air masses, allow us to do fun things like fly a kite, and can even create electricity.

But what exactly causes wind?

During the day, the sun unevenly heats up the air. The sun’s rays hit different parts of the earth at different angles, so some areas are warmer than others thanks to terrain, physical location and other factors. This uneven heating then creates pockets of warm air and separate pockets of cooler air. As air warms, it weighs less and rises, creating an area of low pressure behind it. As air cools, it weighs more and sinks, creating an area of high pressure.

These differences in areas of low versus high pressure are what create the wind. Air travels from areas of high pressure to low pressure, and the air that is traveling is the wind that we then experience. The greater the difference between these high and low pressures, the faster the air travels and the stronger the wind is.

The instrument that measures how fast the wind is blowing is called an anemometer. This instrument consists of cups that are mounted on horizontal arms that spin around a vertical shaft. The higher the wind speed, the faster the horizontal arms rotate. The anemometer keeps track of the number of rotations, which is then used to calculate the wind speed.

Here’s a video example from back in August of the anemometer that is on the KBTX Weather Edge:

A wind vane is an instrument used to show which direction the wind is blowing. The shape of the instrument allows it to be pointed in the direction that the wind is coming from, and can rotate in any direction when the wind shifts.

There are so many fun weather experiments and projects that have to do with wind! Using paper cups, a skewer, straws, a marker and tape, you can make your own anemometer that spins faster as the wind speed increases.

You can find out more about some of these experiments at the links from sciencekids.co.nz below:

- Create an anemometer!

- Make a wind vane!

As we look ahead to the overnight hours of Thursday, winds should start to die down a bit across the area. This weekend looks to be less windy, and full of some fantastic weather just in time for Halloween.

Download the PinPoint Weather App to get the very latest forecast for the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 30

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Health District seeing challenges with contact tracing for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 10/29

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Hearne police arrest suspect in Sunday drive-by shooting on three charges of deadly conduct

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Surprise! Bride's dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 29, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Local woman starts "Be Kind" campaign in response to recent thefts of political yard signs

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 29, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Surprise! Bride’s dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Newlyweds receive the wedding gift they always wanted

News

BOO-tiful Halloween weather, Brazos Valley

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Brazos Valley Halloween Forecast

News

Brazos County Health District seeing challenges with contact tracing for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The Health District needs better responses from people they are calling as they track COVID-19 in our area.