The science behind a windy day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday brought gusty winds to the Brazos Valley that had many reaching for the hair tie! As the wind blows in from different directions throughout the year, it can bring in different air masses, allow us to do fun things like fly a kite, and can even create electricity.

But what exactly causes wind?

During the day, the sun unevenly heats up the air. The sun’s rays hit different parts of the earth at different angles, so some areas are warmer than others thanks to terrain, physical location and other factors. This uneven heating then creates pockets of warm air and separate pockets of cooler air. As air warms, it weighs less and rises, creating an area of low pressure behind it. As air cools, it weighs more and sinks, creating an area of high pressure.

These differences in areas of low versus high pressure are what create the wind. Air travels from areas of high pressure to low pressure, and the air that is traveling is the wind that we then experience. The greater the difference between these high and low pressures, the faster the air travels and the stronger the wind is.

Peak & highs wind gusts across the Brazos Valley Thursday, as of 4pm#bcstx 🌬️🍃 pic.twitter.com/a59OVGHULD — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 29, 2020

The instrument that measures how fast the wind is blowing is called an anemometer. This instrument consists of cups that are mounted on horizontal arms that spin around a vertical shaft. The higher the wind speed, the faster the horizontal arms rotate. The anemometer keeps track of the number of rotations, which is then used to calculate the wind speed.

Here’s a video example from back in August of the anemometer that is on the KBTX Weather Edge:

⏰ 3:27 AM

📍 Lake Livingston

Wx Edge reporting sustained winds of 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. We’ll be with you all morning long on @KBTXNews! pic.twitter.com/31XeOjY2KM — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) August 27, 2020

A wind vane is an instrument used to show which direction the wind is blowing. The shape of the instrument allows it to be pointed in the direction that the wind is coming from, and can rotate in any direction when the wind shifts.

There are so many fun weather experiments and projects that have to do with wind! Using paper cups, a skewer, straws, a marker and tape, you can make your own anemometer that spins faster as the wind speed increases.

You can find out more about some of these experiments at the links from sciencekids.co.nz below:

- Create an anemometer!

- Make a wind vane!

As we look ahead to the overnight hours of Thursday, winds should start to die down a bit across the area. This weekend looks to be less windy, and full of some fantastic weather just in time for Halloween.

Download the PinPoint Weather App to get the very latest forecast for the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.