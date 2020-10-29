Third grade author holds book signing event for her first published work

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A third grade author hosted a book signing event for her first publication at Kemp Elementary School Wednesday.

Eight-year-old Gabriela Gonzalez says her book titled Positive Girls follows a basketball player, doctor, mathematician, and other female characters to show that girls can become anything they want if they’re resilient and never give up.

“It makes me proud that I’m sending a message to girls because if I didn’t write this book, they could’ve just given up immediately," Gonzalez said. "I didn’t want that to happen to people that I knew.”

The book was published with her own handwriting and original illustrations.

“I’m proud of myself and happy that I was able to do something at such a young age and have the opportunity that most kids don’t have,” Gonzalez said. “I appreciate that I got to do it.”

Gonzalez says her family and friends inspired her to write the book (the mathematician character was inspired by her cousin). She says she never would’ve been able to publish it without their support.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.