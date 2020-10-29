Advertisement

Third grade author holds book signing event for her first published work

Gabriela Gonzalez wrote and illustrated the book “Positive Girls.”
Author and 3rd-grader Gabriela Gonzalez holds a copy of her newly published book "Positive Girls" and poses for a picture with a fan at a book signing event for the occasion Wednesday.
Author and 3rd-grader Gabriela Gonzalez holds a copy of her newly published book "Positive Girls" and poses for a picture with a fan at a book signing event for the occasion Wednesday.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A third grade author hosted a book signing event for her first publication at Kemp Elementary School Wednesday.

Eight-year-old Gabriela Gonzalez says her book titled Positive Girls follows a basketball player, doctor, mathematician, and other female characters to show that girls can become anything they want if they’re resilient and never give up.

“It makes me proud that I’m sending a message to girls because if I didn’t write this book, they could’ve just given up immediately," Gonzalez said. "I didn’t want that to happen to people that I knew.”

The book was published with her own handwriting and original illustrations.

“I’m proud of myself and happy that I was able to do something at such a young age and have the opportunity that most kids don’t have,” Gonzalez said. “I appreciate that I got to do it.”

Gonzalez says her family and friends inspired her to write the book (the mathematician character was inspired by her cousin). She says she never would’ve been able to publish it without their support.

