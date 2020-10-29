Two candidates vying for CSISD Board Place 6 seat

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD has grown a lot in the last decade. The two candidates who want to help lead the district are invested in that growth.

Tammie Preston-Phillips has lived in the area her whole life. She teaches leadership and communication at Texas A&M and has a senior in College Station schools.

“I completed my Ph.D. and I have more time and I’ve always wanted to give back,” said Preston-Phillips.

Thomas Hall moved to town after getting a degree at Auburn to work in Texas A&M AgriLife research. He has a master’s in adult education and two kids attending CSISD.

“Between them and other children I just want to make sure we provide them a great opportunity,” said Hall.

The two have some different priorities when it comes to the board. Hall is looking ahead to the end of the school year for virtual students.

“What we’ve really got to be prepared for is STARR testing because that determines a lot of things for the district. So we need to get to those 20 percent of students and provide them a solid foundation while they’re virtual,” said Hall.

Preston-Phillips has a new idea about onboarding families that move to the area.

“When we get a new family into the district let’s welcome them with a welcome packet, partner them with a mentor in the PTO so they know they’re not in this alone,” Preston-Phillips said.

While they have their differences, both agree that keeping teachers in College Station is an important step.

“It’s important that we get our teachers to stay," said Preston-Phillips. “Because as we do grow as a community the more longevity we have with our teachers improves the education system and improves opportunities for our students.”

“This last year we hired 120 teachers of which 100 were first-year teachers," said Hall. "If we want to be the preeminent district in this area we need to have seasoned qualified teachers and to do that we really need to think about compensation structures as well as providing professional opportunities.”

Both also want to improve career and technical education so students have a wide array of options for the future.

