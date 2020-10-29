Advertisement

Women’s Tennis Prepares to Host A&M Halloween Classic

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis continues fall tournament play this weekend at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, as the Aggies prepare to host the A&M Halloween Classic. The Maroon & White will play host to student-athletes from Baylor, TCU and Rice over the three-day tournament.

“We are excited for the opportunity to be competing once again on our home courts,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “This will be our last fall event as a team and we are looking for a good weekend. We have some strong teams coming into town with Baylor, TCU and Rice and we are looking forward to embracing the competition and getting better because of it.”

Seven of the nine Aggies will take the courts this weekend, with sophomore Jayci Goldsmith making her season debut. Juniors Tatiana Makarova and Riley McQuaid, sophomores Lucia Quiterio and Katya Townsend, and freshmen Jessica Anzo and Elise Robbins join Goldsmith for the tournament. A&M got out to a red-hot start in fall play at the Texas A&M Fall Invite two weeks ago, as all six competing athletes earned at least two victories in both the singles and doubles competitions. The Aggies look to continue that success this weekend.

The A&M Halloween Classic begins with a 11 a.m. first serve on Friday, Oct. 30, followed by a 10 a.m. start time on Saturday Oct. 31. Tournament action is slated to conclude on Sunday.

Fans are welcome to attend matches in-person, or they can live stream tournament play from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center all weekend by clicking here. Parking on Friday and Saturday will be affected by the Texas A&M Football game against Arkansas, fans should park in lot 100-E to avoid issues stemming from RV parking in the lot adjacent to the tennis facility.

