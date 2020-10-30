29 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 52 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 52 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 465 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 68 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,145 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

38 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,120 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 166 active probable cases and there have been 954 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,678. There have been 90,104 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 71 percent.

Currently, there are 29 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 3 514 Brazos 465 7,678 Burleson 90 475 Grimes 66 1,191 Houston 16 428 Lee 12 243 Leon 72 361 Madison 31 767 Milam 0 549 Montgomery 2,320 14,076 Robertson 60 431 San Jacinto 10 240 Trinity 0 206 Walker 81 3,930 Waller 51 1,004 Washington 42 705

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 617 staffed hospital beds with 91 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 62 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 57 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 3 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 514 total cases and 501 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 90 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 475 total cases, and 379 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 66 active cases. There have been 1,191 total cases, 1,089 recoveries and 36 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 428 total cases of COVID-19. There are 16 active cases and 399 cases are recovered. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 12 active cases. The county has a total of 243 cases, with 217 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 72 active cases. The county has 361 total cases, with 277 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Madison County has reported 31 active cases. The county has a total of 767 cases with 729 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Milam County currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 549 total cases and 542 recovered cases. There have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,320 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 14,076 total cases and 8,905 recovered cases. There are currently 33 people hospitalized, and there have been 154 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 60 active COVID-19 cases, with 431 total cases. Currently, 367 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 240 cases with 217 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 0 active case of COVID-19. The county has 206 total cases with 198 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 81 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 3,930 total cases with 3,787 recoveries and 62 deaths.

Waller County currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,004 total cases with 936 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 42 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 705 total cases with 613 recoveries and 50 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 16 new cases and 135 active cases on Oct. 27.

Currently, the university has reported 1,958 positive cases, 7.8 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 29, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 98,775 active cases and 772,350 recoveries. There have been 886,820 total cases reported and 8,005,112 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 17,819 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 160,532 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 29 at 4:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

