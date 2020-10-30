Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cheezy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cheese makes everything better and this little cat can surely do the same! Cheezy is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 30, 2020. The two-year-old tabby is a lovable, cuddly cat who is ready for his new home.

He is neutered and has had his first round of vaccines. You can learn more about this adorable cheese ball of fluff and fill out his adoption form here. It can take up to 24 hours for an application to be approved.

You can also look at other adorable, adoptable animals here. Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

