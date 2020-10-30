Airbnb bans one-night stays for Halloween weekend, impacting Aggie game day visits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend is one of Texas A&M football’s rivalry games. The Arkansas Razorbacks are coming to town and with them, a wave of football fans. But they won’t be allowed to book a one-night stay at any Airbnb across Texas.

Airbnb public affairs specialist Ben Breit joined us on First News at 4 to tell us why.

“It’s in the interest of public safety and public health," said Breit. "One thing we did in August was we formally banned parties at Airbnb listings. We know that house parties can play a role in spreading this virus so we want to limit that.”

The company let guests and homeowners know earlier this month that they were blocking one-night entire home reservations.

“For those that had already booked, we canceled those, refunded any guests who had made that booking, and we also paid out the host entirely," said Breit. "We paid them for what the reservation would have been out of our own pocket.”

Breit says this applies to any guests or homeowners who may have made reservations in Bryan and College Station through Airbnb for Texas A&M game day weekend.

