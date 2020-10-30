BOO-tiful Halloween weather, Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nothing spooky or scary about this year’s Halloween forecast for the Brazos Valley. In fact, this will be one of the nicest in recent memory.

After a big, blustery chill blew in this week, high pressure takes over to bring fall-tastic weather to close out the month of October. Cold, crisp, 40-something-degree mornings will be followed up by afternoons in the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend.

Halloween festivities planned? Have a safe trick-or-treating option planned for the little ghosts and goblins? Temperatures at the start of the witching hour are near 70°. If you plan on being out after dark, light long sleeves will be needed as temperatures fall through 60s.

No need to worry about the shadows on the moon. A few high clouds drifting by will make for a spooky scene at times. In fact, the ice crystals making up those clouds may even create a halo around the evening moon. To make it even more ominous, 2020 brings a Halloween Blue Moon. The second full moon in the month of October is expected to rise just before 7pm.

LOOKING AT HALLOWEENS OF THE PAST

This year’s forecast is shaping up better than many of the year’s past. 2019 brought a major chill that settled in at the end of October. Blustery wind had wind chills in the 30s by the time trick-or-treaters were heading out the door. Three out of the last five years forced many to cancel outdoor Halloween festivities as severe weather and thunderstorms pushed across the Brazos Valley.

Happy Halloween, Brazos Valley!

