BOO-tiful wrap up to October

By Erika Paige
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Much like the past couple of days, the nights are going to remain chilly as we head into the last day of the month. Clear skies hold in place which allows temperatures to drop quickly once the sun goes down. A little patchy frost will need to be monitored in rural locations and our northeastern counties -- better safe than sorry to just go ahead and protect the plants if you’re worried about them.

Afternoons will warm up quickly back into the lower 70s both days this weekend with just a few high clouds passing through the sky above us through Sunday. A weak frontal boundary does look to slip through the area by the end of the weekend helping to pick up the breeze a bit Sunday and drop temperatures by Monday. Otherwise, we’re on a sunny, dry and warmer stretch into the first several days of November.

Saturday: Scattered high clouds. High: 72. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 73. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 42. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

