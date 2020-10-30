Brazos County Health District suggests ways to have a fun and safe Halloween

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As we get ready for a weekend of Halloween, we know plenty of parents have questions about celebrating safely.

This Halloween will certainly look different during the pandemic. The Brazos County Health District tells us there are ways to still have fun on Saturday while being safe. Some of their advice includes social distancing and wearing masks if you plan to go Trick or Treating.

“Also when it comes to Trick or Treating there are multiple ways you can get creative," said Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District. “We’ve seen fun things like putting down a tube and having sort of a slide for candy to go down. We’ve also seen fun things like people putting candy on sticks and then putting it in their yard. So Trick or Treaters can just pick one up and go.”

Besides ideas like a candy chute, The Health District suggests you can also do things like an Easter Egg hunt with candy around your yard.

They also suggest wearing bright colors and find ways to be easily seen by vehicles. Keeping your hands sanitized is important too.

