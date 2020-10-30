Brazos County Health District seeing challenges with contact tracing for COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District needs the public’s help as they try to monitor COVID-19 in our area. They are having problems with getting responses for their contact tracing.

Health District officials say they aren’t getting the responses they need when tracking local COVID-19 cases. They are facing challenges from people who don’t fully answer the questions or think it is a scam call.

People being contacted by the Health District see the call show up as “Unknown" or Brazos County Court" on caller ID.

“If you get a phone call like this, don’t be afraid to answer. We will identify ourselves as the Brazos County Health District," said Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District.

She said while all the information given remains confidential, some people think that’s not the case.

“We are not going to sell anyone’s information to a third party. We’re not going to sign you up for an inclusive trip to the Caribbean or anything like that. The only people who are going to see your information are people who need to see it. So contact tracers, epidemiologists and case investigators," she said.

“Bottom line, nobody is going to know your information who doesn’t need to know it," said Parrish.

“The only thing we are asking about is COVID- 19: how are you feeling? What kind of symptoms are you having," said Olawale Adeyemo. He is one of the Health District’s epidemiologists and case investigators.

“The major concern we’ve had is about privacy you know, ‘Why are you calling me? You know what do you need this for? Is it for research? Is my information going to get out there,’" he said.

Full responses from people contacted help them track virus activity in our area.

“Virus management is very important. If you’re in contact with someone who had COVID wouldn’t you want to know," said Parrish.

Also important to know, you won’t be identified as a source of COVID-19 when the health department calls other people as part of that contact tracing process. That even includes examples like people living in the same home.

If you have concerns about a call being legitimate from the health department you are encouraged to call them on their main line at (979) 361-4440.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.