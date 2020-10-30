Bryan business celebrating Día de los Muertos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Musa Studio in Bryan brings the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, to the B/CS community with safe and traditional activities.

Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday that celebrates and honors those who have passed away. During the holiday, it is believed that the wall between the spirit world and the world of the living is dissolved, and souls of passed loved ones return to celebrate among the living, according to History.

To honor these souls, ofrendas- which are like alters- are built and set up on Oct. 31 and stay up until Nov. 2, according to Musa Studio. Once built, the ofrenda is adorned with items like pan de muerto, sugar skulls, candles, marigolds, pictures and favorite items that identify the person or people to whom the ofrenda is dedicated to, according to Musa Studio.

Sugar skulls are also another important and well-known component of the holiday. The sugar skulls are painted and decorated to honor the individual lost and will also be placed on the ofrenda.

At Musa Studio, they are hosting their annual Day of the Dead event, but have modified it due to the pandemic. This year the dance studio is offering Sugar Skull Kits, various contests, a photo booth, face painting (by appointment only), and is inviting the community to participate in their ofrenda.

“We set this [the ofrenda] up every year in our house, but now we brought it to our studio,” said Iris Ortega with Musa Studio. “People are welcome to their own pictures and share the ofrenda with us.”

Hello from MUSA Studio! We are having our annual day of the dead event, but reinvented. As we adhere to CDC guidelines... Posted by Musa Studio on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The Ortegas, the family behind the Musa Studio, is creating the sugar skulls themselves after noticing no one else was making them in the area.

“We couldn’t find anyone to make them here or to buy them here, so we took it upon ourselves to figure out how to make them, buy molds, try different recipes, and we just wanted to share that tradition here and allow people to learn about Día de los Muertos," said Ortega.

Their sugar skull kit features a blank sugar skull, decorating colors, and various items to decorate the skull with.

There are several ways you can order a sugar skull kit. The kits are available for pre-order and orders can be placed until Nov. 5. They will also be available on November’s First Friday, Nov. 6, until supplies last at the studio.

To order you can message Musa Studio on Facebook, Instagram, or call them at (979) 985-4591 to pre-order. Shipping is also available.

Click here to learn more about the Day of the Dead event at Musa Studio.

Musa Studio is located at 406 N Main St in Bryan.

Día de Los Muertos is November 1st and 2nd! We have the details on how you can celebrate in BCS Friday on #BVTM Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Friday, October 30, 2020

