Advertisement

College Station bicyclist killed in crash

The bicyclist was struck by a truck
A bicyclist was killed Wednesday evening after they were hit by a truck. DPS has identified the victim as Tobias Fiedler.
A bicyclist was killed Wednesday evening after they were hit by a truck. DPS has identified the victim as Tobias Fiedler.(KBTX TV)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A bicyclist was killed Wednesday evening after they were hit by a truck.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers, on Oct. 28 at about 6:53 p.m. a 2019 Ford F-350 was traveling southbound on FM 2154 when it struck a bicyclist from behind.

The bicyclist Tobias Fiedler, 39, of College Station was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to DPS.

This is an on-going investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

78 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Local

Texas A&M University dedicates new Innovative Learning Classroom Building

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Texas A&M University dedicated its new Innovative Learning Classroom Building

Local

The REACH Project hosts drive-thru trick-or-treating event for families of “Invisible Aggies”

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
The REACH Project hosts a drive-thru Halloween event Friday.

Local

Local burger restaurant opening up second location in College Station

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local burger joint opening second location in College Station.

News

Local burger restaurant opening up second location in College Station

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/30

Updated: 11 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 10/30 | News Three At Ten

News

The REACH Project hosts drive-thru trick-or-treating event for families of "Invisible Aggies"

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Texas A&M University dedicate its new Innovative Learning Classroom Building

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Preliminary crash report released in fatal Hilltop Lakes plane crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

State data showed 0 ICU beds in Brazos Valley region Friday but Health District, hospitals report beds available

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Data has been conflicting regarding ICU bed availability in the Brazos Valley region.

Local

Bryan father arrested following six-year-old daughter’s death

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
The young girl was found dead in her home on Garden Acres Boulevard Tuesday night.