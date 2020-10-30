College Station bicyclist killed in crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A bicyclist was killed Wednesday evening after they were hit by a truck.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers, on Oct. 28 at about 6:53 p.m. a 2019 Ford F-350 was traveling southbound on FM 2154 when it struck a bicyclist from behind.

The bicyclist Tobias Fiedler, 39, of College Station was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to DPS.

This is an on-going investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

