College Station man charged with sexually assaulting child

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested after reports that he sexually assaulted a young girl for years.

Randy Czerpak, 54, was taken into custody Thursday. According to police, the abuse started when the reporting person was just 12-years-old.

Czerpak is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and prohibited sexual conduct. His bail is currently set at $70,000.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.