College Station police investigating overnight shooting at hotel
One person was shot, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating an overnight shooting at a hotel near Highway 6 and Ponderosa Drive.
According to the department, shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday, two men attempted a drug robbery at a hotel room. One person was shot. They were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and are expected to make a full recovery.
Officers said that nothing was taken from the room. They do not believe the public is in any danger.
If you have any information about this crime, call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
