College Station police investigating overnight shooting at hotel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating an overnight shooting at a hotel near Highway 6 and Ponderosa Drive.

According to the department, shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday, two men attempted a drug robbery at a hotel room. One person was shot. They were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and are expected to make a full recovery.

Hotel Shooting — On 10/30 shortly before 12:30 a.m. two suspects attempted a drug robbery at a hotel room. One person was shot. Nothing was taken. Both suspects are black males in their 20s wearing dark clothing. Have info? Call us at 979-764-3600 or @BrazosCrime at 979-775-TIPS pic.twitter.com/nTLIEhXS1U — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 30, 2020

Officers said that nothing was taken from the room. They do not believe the public is in any danger.

If you have any information about this crime, call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

