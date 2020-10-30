Advertisement

COVID in Context: Comparing positivity rates of Aggies and Razorbacks ahead of Kyle field match-up

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University and University of Arkansas football teams will go head-to-head at Kyle Field Saturday.

Each campus has also been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both schools offer on-campus testing to students and staff and report the positivity rates to the public.

TAMU vs. Arkansas virus positivity rates
TAMU vs. Arkansas virus positivity rates(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

78 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

Coronavirus

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.

National

Grim outlook on COVID pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
The United States is now averaging a record-setting 74,184 new cases per day.

National

Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parisians — along with the rest of this nation of 67 million — were confined to their homes as of Friday, for the second time in seven months, under a presidential decree ratified by Parliament.

Latest News

Coronavirus

29 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 52 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

National

France starts 4-week lockdown

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the country will begin a four-week national lockdown starting Friday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT
|
COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Coronavirus

Pope ends public audiences, eyes Christmas as virus surges

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is halting his public general audiences and will limit participation at Christmas and other upcoming Masses amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Italy and the Vatican, officials said Thursday.

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.