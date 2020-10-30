COVID in Context: Comparing positivity rates of Aggies and Razorbacks ahead of Kyle field match-up
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University and University of Arkansas football teams will go head-to-head at Kyle Field Saturday.
Each campus has also been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both schools offer on-campus testing to students and staff and report the positivity rates to the public.
Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.