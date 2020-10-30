Wonderful fall weekend on the way!

Word for the weekend: Layers! We’ll start each morning in the 40s, and work our way to around 70 each afternoon, getting even a little warmer Saturday and Sunday. Wind has calmed down as well, not nearly as blustery as what we saw Thursday. We may find an hour or two today to shed the extra layer, but even in the shade, it may still be a touch chilly this afternoon. Other than that, there’s not much stopping us from having a stellar weekend of weather.

Sunday brings us the start of November and another weak cold front. Afternoon highs dive from the mid-70s to the mid-60s between Sunday and Monday. Sunshine and comfortable fall feels are with us for Election Day Tuesday. Temperatures start on a warming trend by mid-week but nothing overly extreme. Still, lows in the upper 50s / low 60s by Thursday are followed by highs returning to the 80s next weekend. That could yield some rain around here before the next cold fronts start rolling sometime early-to-mid November.

Friday: Sunny. High: 67. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 43. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Scattered high clouds. High: 72. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 49. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

