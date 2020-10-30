Advertisement

Hearne police arrest drive-by shooting suspect on three charges of deadly conduct

Pedro Tristan, 18, was booked into the Robertson County Jail.
By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police arrested a man on three charges of deadly conduct Wednesday.

Officers say they believe 18-year-old Pedro Tristan of Bryan was involved in three drive-by shootings that occurred in Hearne over the past week, two on the 500 block of Norwood Lane and the other on the 1000 block of West 2nd Street.

The latest of these three shootings happened Sunday, October 25 at the Norwood address.

“Officers responded to that call of shots fired and were able to develop a reason to believe of the suspect vehicle," Hearne PD Patrol Lieutenant Chris Witzel said.

Tristan was booked into the Robertson County Jail.

A man who lives in the neighborhood who didn’t want to speak on camera says he’s heard gunshots between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on multiple occasions over the past two weeks.

Rene Alvarado, 21, is a Texas A&M student. He’s lived in Hearne his entire life.

“Typically, we’re not too used to that violence around here," Alvarado said.

He says it is a cause for concern since, for the most part, car break-ins and robberies are the most severe crimes he’s been exposed to near his home.

“I’ve been here my whole life," Alvarado said. "When this kind of violence is around, I’m not too used to it, so I am shocked when I hear about stuff like drive-by shootings.”

Nobody was injured in any of the shootings, and each of them remains under investigation. A motive is unclear at this time. Investigators are looking to see if they could be gang related.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 30

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Health District seeing challenges with contact tracing for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 10/29

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Hearne police arrest suspect in Sunday drive-by shooting on three charges of deadly conduct

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Surprise! Bride's dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Local woman starts "Be Kind" campaign in response to recent thefts of political yard signs

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 29, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 29, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Surprise! Bride’s dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Newlyweds receive the wedding gift they always wanted

News

BOO-tiful Halloween weather, Brazos Valley

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Brazos Valley Halloween Forecast