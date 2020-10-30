Hearne police arrest drive-by shooting suspect on three charges of deadly conduct

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police arrested a man on three charges of deadly conduct Wednesday.

Officers say they believe 18-year-old Pedro Tristan of Bryan was involved in three drive-by shootings that occurred in Hearne over the past week, two on the 500 block of Norwood Lane and the other on the 1000 block of West 2nd Street.

The latest of these three shootings happened Sunday, October 25 at the Norwood address.

“Officers responded to that call of shots fired and were able to develop a reason to believe of the suspect vehicle," Hearne PD Patrol Lieutenant Chris Witzel said.

Tristan was booked into the Robertson County Jail.

A man who lives in the neighborhood who didn’t want to speak on camera says he’s heard gunshots between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on multiple occasions over the past two weeks.

Rene Alvarado, 21, is a Texas A&M student. He’s lived in Hearne his entire life.

“Typically, we’re not too used to that violence around here," Alvarado said.

He says it is a cause for concern since, for the most part, car break-ins and robberies are the most severe crimes he’s been exposed to near his home.

“I’ve been here my whole life," Alvarado said. "When this kind of violence is around, I’m not too used to it, so I am shocked when I hear about stuff like drive-by shootings.”

Nobody was injured in any of the shootings, and each of them remains under investigation. A motive is unclear at this time. Investigators are looking to see if they could be gang related.

