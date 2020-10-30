Advertisement

How to safely celebrate the holiday weekend

Halloween is on Saturday this year, and Dia de los Muertos is on Sunday.
(AP)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we head into a holiday weekend, many families are trying to figure out how to have fun with their kids while also staying safe during a pandemic.

Dr. Anne Marie Eschberger with Baylor Scott & White says the easiest way to tackle this challenge is by talking to your kids first so they understand why you may be celebrating Halloween a little differently this year.

“Children have been hearing about coronavirus and the COVID pandemic since it started in the late spring, so they’re aware of it,” Eschberger said.

Eschberger says the biggest risk this weekend is trying to find a safe way to celebrate socially distanced.

“You can start a Zoom costume parade online,” Eschberger continued. “Trick-or-treat scavenger hunt where you hide candy, kind of like Easter. Also, decorating pumpkins.”

Dia de los Muertos begins on Sunday. It’s a Mexican holiday that celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed away.

Eschberger says this is a good reminder to celebrate our loves ones with the ones we care about safely.

To hear the full interview with Eschberger, click the video above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

