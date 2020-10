COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington volleyball team beat Franklin 25-12 25-18 25-15 in a Class 3A bi-district playoff game Thursday night at Tiger Gym on the A&M Consolidated High School campus.

Lexington moves on to the area round of the playoff to face West who beat Eustace in a bi-district playoff game.

