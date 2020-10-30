Local woman starts “Be Kind” campaign in response to recent thefts of political yard signs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman has created her own campaign signs in response to the recent thefts of political yard signs in the area.

Lisako Jones McKyer says she kept seeing posts on her Nextdoor app from people saying their political yard signs were getting stolen from right outside their homes.

"The signs were being stolen from both sides of the party line and the language is getting kind of ugly. I just wanted to change the narrative a little. After all, after Election Day, we are still neighbors and we should still be kind to one another,” said Jones McKyer.

She began her “Be Kind” campaign and created signs asking people to do just that. Jones McKyer posted online a photo of the signs and people began messaging her asking if they could get some too.

"I just ordered 20 thinking that was plenty and it kind of snowballed,” said Jones McKyer.

Bryan resident Lorri Roberts saw the post online and says she knew right away that she needed one in her yard.

“The animosity is crazy, and I’ve had issues with people in my family and friends. I’ve lost friends over this, and it’s sad and it breaks my heart because it shouldn’t be like that. It just shouldn’t," said Roberts.

Jones McKyer says that even if people decide to not put her signs in their yard, that they still carry on the message throughout the community.

“My hope is that they vote, but when they leave the polling booth and they go home, that they look at their Democrat, Republican, Independent, whatever neighbor, and remember that they love them and they’re loved back,” said Jones McKyer.

