Advertisement

Local woman starts “Be Kind” campaign in response to recent thefts of political yard signs

The campaign features yard signs preaching unity between political parties.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman has created her own campaign signs in response to the recent thefts of political yard signs in the area.

Lisako Jones McKyer says she kept seeing posts on her Nextdoor app from people saying their political yard signs were getting stolen from right outside their homes.

"The signs were being stolen from both sides of the party line and the language is getting kind of ugly. I just wanted to change the narrative a little. After all, after Election Day, we are still neighbors and we should still be kind to one another,” said Jones McKyer.

She began her “Be Kind” campaign and created signs asking people to do just that. Jones McKyer posted online a photo of the signs and people began messaging her asking if they could get some too.

"I just ordered 20 thinking that was plenty and it kind of snowballed,” said Jones McKyer.

Bryan resident Lorri Roberts saw the post online and says she knew right away that she needed one in her yard.

“The animosity is crazy, and I’ve had issues with people in my family and friends. I’ve lost friends over this, and it’s sad and it breaks my heart because it shouldn’t be like that. It just shouldn’t," said Roberts.

Jones McKyer says that even if people decide to not put her signs in their yard, that they still carry on the message throughout the community.

“My hope is that they vote, but when they leave the polling booth and they go home, that they look at their Democrat, Republican, Independent, whatever neighbor, and remember that they love them and they’re loved back,” said Jones McKyer.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 30

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Local

Hearne police arrest drive-by shooting suspect on three charges of deadly conduct

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Officers say they believe 18-year-old Pedro Tristan of Bryan was involved in three drive-by shootings that occurred in Hearne over the past week.

News

Brazos County Health District seeing challenges with contact tracing for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 10/29

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Hearne police arrest suspect in Sunday drive-by shooting on three charges of deadly conduct

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Surprise! Bride's dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Local woman starts "Be Kind" campaign in response to recent thefts of political yard signs

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 29, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 29, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Surprise! Bride’s dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Newlyweds receive the wedding gift they always wanted

News

BOO-tiful Halloween weather, Brazos Valley

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Brazos Valley Halloween Forecast