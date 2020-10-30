No. 7 Aggies Fall at No. 1 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 7 Texas A&M Equestrian fell to No. 1 Auburn, 15-5, Friday at the Auburn University Horse Center.

After Auburn (3-0, 3-0 SEC) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in Fences, the Aggies (0-2, 0-2 SEC) won the first two points in Horsemanship. Junior Hayley Riddle defeated Jacqueline Frimodt, 72.5-71.5. Freshman Ella Petak notched her first career victory, topping Maddie Spak, 73-72.5.

In Flat, senior Caroline Dance secured the first point for the Aggies in Flat with a 90-88 victory over Ava Stearns. Senior Rhian Murphy followed with a 93, the highest score in Flat by an Aggie since 2017, beating Meghan Knapic’s 83 and was named Most Outstanding Player.

Senior Shelby Reine tallied the lone point for Texas A&M in Reining, defeating Deanna Green, 52.5-0.

The Aggies return to action Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. as they face No. 3 South Carolina in Texas A&M’s home opener at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

