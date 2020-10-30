Passenger killed in Grimes County after two-vehicle crash

ROANS PRAIRIE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers have reported a two-vehicle fatality crash after a car struck a tree, Thursday.

According to DPS, around 11:50 a.m. on Oct. 29, a 2004 Suzuki Verona was traveling eastbound on SH 30 behind a 2007 GMC C6500. The Suzuki tried to pass the GMC when it was unsafe. The GMC was making a left turn, and according to DPS, the Suzuki over corrected and struck a tree.

There were four passengers in the Suzuki; the driver Scotty Lee Logue of Conroe, 58, front passenger Anthony Bridges of Conroe, 17, a two-year-old female, and rear passenger Melissa Joyce McCarty of Conroe, 41.

McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene, and according to DPS the three passengers were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

The driver of the GMC was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information has been provided.

