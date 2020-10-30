Advertisement

Qatar: Officials behind forced examinations of women referred to prosecutors

By JON GAMBRELL
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar said Friday it referred officials at its international airport to prosecutors for possible charges after women aboard Qatar Airways flights faced forced vaginal examinations following the discovery of an abandoned newborn baby.

The statement comes as the Australian government has expressed outrage and union workers have threatened not to service Qatar Airways aircraft in Sydney over the Oct. 2 incident. Australia also represents a crucial route for Qatar Airways, the state-owned long-haul carrier based at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

In a statement, Qatar’s Government Communication Office described the abandoning of the baby as the “attempted murder” of the child.

“The subsequent procedures taken by the authorities at the airport, including examining a number of female passengers, revealed that standard procedures were violated,” the statement said. “Those responsible for these violations and illegal actions have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office.”

This image made from the Oct. 2, 2020, surveillance camera footage obtained by the website Doha News shows officials care for an abandoned baby at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. Qatar apologized Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, after authorities forcibly examined female passengers from a Qatar Airways flight to Sydney to try to identify who might have given birth to the abandoned newborn baby, even as Australia said it was only one of 10 flights subjected to the searches.
This image made from the Oct. 2, 2020, surveillance camera footage obtained by the website Doha News shows officials care for an abandoned baby at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. Qatar apologized Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, after authorities forcibly examined female passengers from a Qatar Airways flight to Sydney to try to identify who might have given birth to the abandoned newborn baby, even as Australia said it was only one of 10 flights subjected to the searches.(Source: Doha News via AP)

The statement did not elaborate or identify who had given the order to conduct the exams. It said an investigation by Qatari authorities continued and that Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, the country’s prime minister and interior minister, offered his country’s “sincerest apology” to the women forced to undergo the exams.

“What took place is wholly inconsistent with Qatar’s culture and values,” the statement said. “Qatar is fully committed to the safety and security of all travelers.”

Sheikh Khalid later wrote on Twitter: “I assure you that we will hold those responsible for these acts to account.”

The physical examinations of passengers bound for Sydney and nine other unnamed destinations triggered outrage in Australia. The government denounced the searches as inappropriate and beyond circumstances in which the women could give free and informed consent. Rights activists say such exams conducted under duress amount to sexual assault.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne on Friday described Qatar’s actions after the incident as “consistent with our expectations for contrition, accountability and determination to avoid any repeat of this disturbing episode.”

“The preliminary investigation of Qatar into this incident has shown illegal actions occurred,” she said in a statement. “It is an important step that these offenses have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office.”

In Qatar, like much of the Middle East, sex and childbirth outside of marriage are criminalized. Migrant workers in the past have hidden pregnancies and tried to travel abroad to give birth, and others have abandoned their babies anonymously to avoid imprisonment.

Qatar, a small, energy-rich state on the Arabian Peninsula, will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Turkish health minister: 4 dead, 120 injured in earthquake

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Turkey’s emergency authority says a 6.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken the western province of Izmir.

National

Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 30

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

National

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church

National Politics

Biden marks Iowa rise from caucus collapse to fall contender; Trump returns to Mich., Wis.

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race.

Latest News

National

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.4% in September

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The economy would weaken if consumers, who drive roughly two-thirds of economic activity, start cutting back on spending now that confirmed coronavirus cases are accelerating.

National Politics

Millions turn out to vote early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

Travis Roy, Boston University hockey player paralyzed in first game, dies at 45

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
From his wheelchair, he gave as many as 40 motivational speeches a year. The message he shared: Do the best with what you have and don’t dwell on your misfortune.

National

Researchers find more than 600 unmarked graves on Clemson’s campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
It’s widely believed that the graves belong to enslaved people.

National

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.