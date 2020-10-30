Surprise! Bride’s dream of bagpipes at wedding becomes reality

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan bride got the wedding gift she always dreamed of Thursday.

Annalica and Bobby Wisdom were forced to put their wedding plans on hold back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The newlyweds say they were determined to not let the pandemic continue to steal their joy. The couple and immediate family held a small ceremony at the Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan on Thursday.

Annalica says she always dreamed of a large wedding with bagpipes. Her family made it possible. Annalica’s mother, Sylvia McCumba, says family members wanted to do what they could to make her dream a reality.

“Since everything kind of changed due to the coronavirus, we decided that we needed to just do this. But we wanted to make it as special as possible and we wanted to make her childhood dream come true,” said McCumba.

The newlyweds were surprised when they walked outside the courthouse.

“I saw him right away and I screamed, ‘Oh my God’ because I got really excited,” said Annalica.

Bagpiper Richard Kean says he was honored to take part in the celebration, especially during these times.

“Especially at a wedding. It’s quite the joyous occasion and it’s really exciting to be a part of it," said Kean.

Thursday is the couple’s fourth anniversary of the day they met. Groom Bobby Wisdom said this was a day he and his bride will never forget.

“He was great. It was awesome,” said Bobby when describing what he felt when he saw and heard the bagpipes.

