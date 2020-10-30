Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Starts Strong at the Aggie Halloween Classic

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis resumed its fall tournament schedule on Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, as the Aggies logged six overall victories on the first day of the Aggie Halloween Classic. A&M earned two wins in doubles and four in singles to round out an excellent start to the tournament.

As always, the Maroon & White started the day in the doubles competition, as Tatiana Makarova and Jessica Anzo notched a 6-0 win over Anna Bowtell and Victoria Smirnova of Rice. The Aggie duo continued their undefeated streak improving to 4-0 in fall play, picking up right where they left off at the Texas A&M Fall Invite. Riley McQuaid and Elise Robbins also recorded a doubles win on Friday, taking down the Baylor pair of Caroline Kotarski and Hannah Pinto (6-0).

In the singles competition, A&M rolled through the first two matches of the afternoon, as Lucia Quiterio defeated Stevie Kennedy of TCU (6-1, 6-2) and Robbins beat Kotarski of Baylor (7-6(4), 6-3). Makarova also locked in a 6-3, 6-4 win against Mercedes Aristegui of TCU, bringing her fall singles record to 3-1. Katya Townsend finished the day off with a thrilling three-set win over TCU’s Isabel Pascual Montalvo (6-2, 5-7, 6-3).

The Aggie Halloween Classic continues from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Oct. 31, with a 10 a.m. first serve in the doubles competition. Singles will follow immediately thereafter.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the team’s day one performance…

“Overall, I’m pleased with today. We challenged a lot of really good players and I think that we showed up on every court. We played at a pretty high level as a team, so my challenge is to keep bringing it over the next few days. Our goal is to get better each time out and gain experience from these tough matches. Our energy was good and we competed very hard, which is our standard. We’re going to continue raising the bar tomorrow.”

Tennis Match Results

Aggie Halloween Classic

Bryan-College Station, Texas – George P. Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles

Round One

Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Mercedes Aristegui (TCU) 6-3, 6-4

Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Isabel Pascual Montalvo (TCU) 6-2, 5-7, 6-3

Livia Kraus (BU) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Stevie Kennedy (TCU) 6-1, 6-2

Jessica Hinojosa (BU) def. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-3, 6-3

Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Caroline Kotarski (BU) 7-6(4), 6-3

Doubles

Round One

Tatiana Makarova / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Anna Bowtell / Victoria Smirnova (RICE) 6-0

Livia Kraus / Jessica Hinojosa (BU) def. Jayci Goldsmith / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-1

Riley McQuaid / Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Caroline Kotarski / Hannah Pinto (BU) 6-0