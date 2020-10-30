Advertisement

This week’s Classroom Champion is Jake Drabek.

Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Jake Drabek. The St. Joseph Catholic School Senior has a 4.2 GPA, and is currently ranked 2nd in his class.

“Being a student athlete, there’s a tremendous amount of pressure to get things done. To maintain excellence in the classroom as well as athletically; I think being highly organized is key to that. And Jake is very much organized in his academic area and he remains focused on the tasks. He’s dedicated to achieving his goals and he takes his academics and athletics very seriously.” - Janine Barry, Teacher

“I think he’s both. He has a good expectation of his classmates and his peers, and his teammates. So, he leads by example by working hard and knowing what he’s supposed to do. And then in the same way, motivating others to become better versions of themselves. I think they really take it in, especially our underclassmen. They really soak in his knowledge and what he has to say, and then of course his Senior counterparts respect him. And he’s earned that respect through the years.” - Alec Castilleja, Coach

“I enjoy being a student athlete because I like having a busy schedule, and being a student athlete allows me to have things I’m constantly doing. Like for example, with my schoolwork I always fine time to after practice to do it. It’s never really been an issue to where like my practices and everything get in the way of my academics. Because I’ve always had time after practice to do my stuff,” said Drabek.

After high school, Jake plans on attending Texas A&M University, and he will pursue a degree in Economics.

Congratulations to Jake Drabek of St. Joseph Catholic School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

