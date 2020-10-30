Advertisement

This week’s Classroom Champion is Jordan Little.

Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Jordan Little. The Rudder High School Senior has a 4.5 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 3 percent of her class.

“Her work ethic and who she is her core and where she comes from. And you can tell she was raised in a good home and she had all these things instilled in her as a young lady; and she’s very respectful. Seeing her conduct herself very maturely I would say is one of her characteristics that she exhibits above all other high school students. It’s very rare for us to have somebody as mature, and as kind, and positive all the time as Jordan is.” - Kacie Marchant, Teacher

“Jordan definitely...She knows right from wrong. She knows what’s expected of her, she’s very disciplined and all of those things are great attributes that she has that the kids can see, and that she models for them very well. And so, I think that her being able to model that really allows her to lead by example in the sense that the other players and teammates know what’s expected of them. And she really is kind of a Captain in that sense.” - Kallie Donley, Coach

“What motivates me is myself. I’ve always held myself at a higher standard in the classroom and on the court. And so I think that I always work to make sure that I’m doing the right thing, and that I want to make sure my grades are good, and on the court I’m doing what’s best to help out the team. Especially, I’m only five foot, and I’ve been small my entire life...And so it doesn’t help that my last name’s Little. But I’ve always have to work harder and know I have to work harder to earn my spot,” says Little.

After high school, Jordan plans on attending Texas A&M University and majoring in Kinesiology. But Jordan’s ultimate goal is to become a Physical trainer at the College level.

Congratulations to Jordan Little of Rudder High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

