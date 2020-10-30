Advertisement

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has reversed course, announcing it is returning ammunition and firearms to their displays in its U.S. stores.

On Thursday the nation’s largest retailer said it had removed the items from displays due to “civil unrest” in some areas of the country. Guns and ammunition, however, had remained for sale at the stores, just not visible to shoppers.

But on Friday Walmart said the items had been restored to displays because the unrest has remained isolated.

The moves come after several days of protests, vandalism, and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

"After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution, " Walmart said in a statement. “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

_____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US citizen kidnapped in Niger rescued in military operation

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Defense Department confirmed the operation Saturday, saying it took place in northern Nigeria.

National

Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Scottish actor Sean Connery, who played James Bond in seven movies, has died at the age of 90.

Coronavirus

78 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

National

Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Kevin E. Peterson Jr. was shot Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington.

National

Protesters march through downtown Vancouver, Washington, after vigil for man who was shot and killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Protesters march through downtown Vancouver, Washington, after vigil for man who was shot and killed.

Latest News

National

Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The quake hit Friday afternoon, toppling buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city.

National Politics

Biden, Obama make a final appeal to Michigan’s Black voters

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are participating in a number of events in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.

News

Local burger restaurant opening up second location in College Station

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

The REACH Project hosts drive-thru trick-or-treating event for families of "Invisible Aggies"

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Texas A&M University dedicate its new Innovative Learning Classroom Building

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/30

Updated: 11 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 10/30 | News Three At Ten