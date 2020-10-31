Advertisement

78 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 78 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 494 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 68 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,194 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

22 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,134 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 162 active probable cases and there have been 972 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,756. There have been 90,197 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 76 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 69 percent.

Currently, there are 28 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin4516
Brazos4947,756
Burleson85475
Grimes601,191
Houston19429
Lee13245
Leon66362
Madison34768
Milam6550
Montgomery2,34414,157
Robertson56435
San Jacinto11241
Trinity2208
Walker973,930
Waller491,005
Washington44710

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 607 staffed hospital beds with 88 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 53 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 61 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 4 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 516 total cases and 502 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 85 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 475 total cases, and 384 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 60 active cases. There have been 1,191 total cases, 1,095 recoveries and 36 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 429 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 397 cases are recovered. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 13 active cases. The county has a total of 245 cases, with 218 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 66 active cases. The county has 362 total cases, with 284 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Madison County has reported 34 active cases. The county has a total of 768 cases with 727 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Milam County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 550 total cases and 544 recovered cases. There have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,344 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 14,157 total cases and 8,962 recovered cases. There are currently 36 people hospitalized, and there have been 154 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 56 active COVID-19 cases, with 435 total cases. Currently, 375 patients have recovered and there have been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 241 cases with 217 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 2 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 208 total cases with 198 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 97 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 3,930 total cases with 3,787 recoveries and 62 deaths.

Waller County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,005 total cases with 939 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 44 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 710 total cases with 616 recoveries and 50 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 18 new cases and 136 active cases on Oct. 28.

Currently, the university has reported 1,958 positive cases, 7.8 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 30, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 100,991 active cases and 776,580 recoveries. There have been 893,451 total cases reported and 8,080,012 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 17,934 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 160,984 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 30 at 8:26 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

