Aggie Pair Competes at Kissing Tree Invitational

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s Golf’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Ellie Szeryk are primed to compete at the Kissing Tree Invitational at the Kissing Tree Golf Club on Nov. 1-2.

Texas State is hosting a field of over 60 individual participants from 11 teams. The tournament is an individual collegiate event with no team champion. The Kissing Tree will not affect any national team rankings, but it will be included in World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Last season, Fernández García-Poggio made history, setting a 54-hole freshman record with an 8-under 208 at the Jim West Challenge which was played at the Kissing Tree Golf Club. The sophomore finished third and sank 17 birdies.

Szeryk wrapped up her first collegiate outing at the Ally earlier this month. The Canadian shot a 257 and is looking to build on her young career.

The duo is facing a 6,246 yard par-72 course. For the safety of players, coaches, staff and the Kissing Tree community, there will be no spectators except Kissing Tree residents. Outside residents, fans or family members of the players will be denied at the guard gate.

Sunday is an 8 a.m. shotgun start, and Monday’s final round begins at 8:30 a.m.

Fans can follow along throughout the week golfstat.com, which will be providing live statistics.

TEAMS COMPETING (11) Baylor, Houston, Incarnate Word, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTSA

