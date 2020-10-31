Brazos Valley Homeschool hosts Williamson County Homeschool

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Homeschool had one more thing to do before they could go home and rest up for halloween tomorrow. That is host there final game of the season. tonight’s football game was against Williamson County.

After a fun night of many unexpected opportunities and eye catching plays the Falcons came out on top with a 70 to 32 win over the Mustangs.

