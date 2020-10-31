Advertisement

Brazos Valley Homeschool hosts Williamson County Homeschool

By Travis Musgrove
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Homeschool had one more thing to do before they could go home and rest up for halloween tomorrow. That is host there final game of the season. tonight’s football game was against Williamson County.

After a fun night of many unexpected opportunities and eye catching plays the Falcons came out on top with a 70 to 32 win over the Mustangs.

