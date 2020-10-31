Bryan father arrested following six-year-old daughter’s death

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Justin Hopper, 29, of Bryan was arrested Friday in connection to his six-year-old daughter’s death.

The young girl was found dead in her home on Garden Acres Boulevard Tuesday night. Police say she had bruises on her face and legs as well as welts on her torso with small puncture marks.

Her stepmother, Jessica Bundren, 40, was arrested that night and charged with two counts of injury to a child.

Hopper is now also charged with two counts of injury to a child.

Both remain in jail. Their bonds are set at $250,000 each.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.