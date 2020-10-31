Advertisement

Bryan wins thriller over Belton 34-33

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team beat Belton 34-33 on a last minute touchdown at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night.

The Vikings scored on the first drive of the game. Quarterback Malcom Gooden found Kenny Collins deep to go up 7-0. Belton responded, but Gooden scored again and Tason Devault added a rushing touchdown to go up 21-13 at the half. But Gooden was sacked early in the second quarter and bruised his shoulder that would keep him out the rest of the game.

Backup Vikings’ quarterback (and former starter) Nico Bulhof took over the rest of the game. Both teams traded scores, and then Belton led 33-28 in the fourth quarter. With :25 seconds left, Bulhof scored on a quarterback keeper to put the Vikings up 34-33. After some penalties and a failed 2-pt conversion attempt, the score remained and that was the final.

“I was just worried about making every play count. One play at a time. It was a critical moment of the game, so we had to score,” said Bulhof.

“We had to find a way to do it, and I’m so proud of the kids who kept fighting. Offensive kids and defensive kids as well. When we had to get it back down there we did and overcame a couple of penalties. I’m just really pleased with the fight we had tonight,” added Vikings Head Coach Ross Rogers.

The Vikings move to 2-1 in district play. Bryan will travel to Kileen Shoemaker next Thursday.

The Bluejays (5-4, 5-1) grabbed a share of the District 13-2A Div. II title after an impressive 50-13 win over district unbeaten Granger Friday night at Bluejay Stadium.

